Dubai: Sultan Al Bohra, the 53rd Al-Dai Al-Mutlaq Mufaddal Saifuddin, on Friday officially visited the Expo 2020 Dubai.
He was received by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Managing Director for Expo 2020.
Thousands of Bohra community members across the UAE gathered at the Expo to take a glimpse of their spiritual leader. They lined up all the way on roads and passages to greet Al Bohra Saiduddin as he tours the Expo site. A video released by the Expo 2020 shows Sultan Al Bohra going around the Expo along with Sheikh Nahyan, Reem Al Hashmi and many other top officials.
Sultan Al-Bohra is currently on a visit to UAE to meet the Bohri community members. Prominent Bohra community members from across the world have also come to the UAE to meet Sultan Al Bohra.