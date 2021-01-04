Dubai: The world saw Dubai’s mega New Year celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic going smooth and safe, thanks to the massive efforts taken by officials of various departments.
Dubai Municipality on Monday revealed how its inspectors toiled to ensure the safety of the celebration sites, which stretched to a whopping 272 million square metres. “The Municipality harnessed all its capabilities, financial and human resources and smart technologies in cooperation with all its strategic partners to ensure health and safety in the emirate, and verify full compliance with all precautionary procedures and preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the municipality said in a press release.
Following protocols
The civic body said it also ensured that the sites and establishments applied the protocols issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, with the aim of ensuring the health and safety of the public who go to celebrations. “Through the specialised work team of more than 200 inspectors, monitors and supervisors, 3,924 inspection visits were carried out by spending 4,200 working hours by all the competent supervisory cadres, which were able to cover an area of more than 272 million square metres with a coverage rate of 100 per cent.”
The teams covered 24 sites, which included various activities and related establishments, such as shopping centres, games and events areas, food establishments, hotels, shisha cafés, parks, beaches and the jogging tracks.