When Peeter Kolamala Babu came to the UAE on visit in March 2017, little did he know his life would take a tumultuous turn.
Babu, 37, who hails from Kottayam district, Kerala, India was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road in Musalla Street, Sharjah. A Pakistani expat was driving the car. The accident took place in May, two months after his arrival in Sharjah where he was staying with his brother.
Babu was rushed to Al Qassimi hospital where he remained in coma for five months. According to the medical report shared by Babu’s lawyer to Gulf News, the 37-year-old suffered severe skull injures. He was bleeding from his right ear and nose, had a fracture in the left humerus (the bone of the upper arm or forelimb, forming joints at the shoulder and the elbow) among other health complications.
The Sharjah Traffic Criminal Court found the Pakistani driver guilty and suspended his driving license for four months before ordering him to pay a Dh3,000 fine.
'My life will never be the same again'
In October, when Babu regained consciousness, his brother made arrangements to send him back home for further treatment.
After recovering from coma, things didn't look good for Peeter. Based on the final evaluation (as per the medical report) Peeter is said to have lost 55 per cent of his original brain capacity at the time. He also suffered from permanent partial paralysis in his arms. He could not do any of his daily chores either.
Subsequently, Babu’s lawyer, Salam Pappinnisseri of Ali Ibrahim Advocates and Legal Consultant filed for compensation in Dubai Courts as the insurance provider of the vehicle involved in the accident is based in Dubai.
In February, Babu was awarded a compensation of Dh700,000 (approximately INR 1.3 crores). His lawyer, however, appealed last month for increased compensation.
Speaking to Gulf News from Kerala, India, Babu said he currently lives with his parents in Kottayam. “My father is 60 years old and my mother is 59. Sadly my wife and daughter moved out of my place following the accident."
"My father accompanies me everywhere. It is sad because I should be the one taking care of him, instead it is the other way round. My life will never be the same again,” he added.
In July, the Sharjah Traffic police revealed 41 people lost their lives and 30 were left injured in road accidents during the first half of the year. The numbers were revealed during the second Sharjah Traffic Police media forum held to make Sharjah roads safer.
GCC nationals caused the most number of fatal accidents in Sharjah during the first half of the year followed by Pakistanis, Indians and Bangladeshis.