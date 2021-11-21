The conference will be attended by leaders of the maritime industry, and seafarers

Tristar Group will conduct its third annual Safety at Sea conference on December 8, at the Indian Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The conference will be attended by leaders of the maritime industry, seafarers both ashore and on board, as well as members of various bodies such as Nautical Institute, Institute of Marine Engineers, Institute of Marine Surveyors, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, and IACS Class Societies and Flag Authorities.

The Safety at Sea conference launched by the Maritime Logistics division of Tristar to draw industry and global attention to the importance of the physical and mental health of workers at sea. The inaugural conference was held in Dubai on November 10, 2019, and was attended physically by more than 150 decision makers and senior officials from the maritime industry and was watched remotely by over 500 seafarers based in India and the Philippines.

Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the conference was held virtually on December 9, 2020, with more than 1,000 attendees across the globe with a majority of officers and crew attending from aboard their vessels.

“Tristar will continue to maintain a leadership position in addressing issues related to the plight of seafarers as this is a global issue which needs all stakeholders to come together to improve the health and well-being of our seagoing colleagues,” said Eugene Mayne, CEO, Tristar Group.

The third edition will be a hybrid event with physical presence limited to 100 invitees at the Indian Pavilion and the whole conference will be live streamed across the globe.

Tristar is a signatory to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change. Signed by more than 850 companies and organisations, the declaration recognises the shared responsibility of stakeholders to prioritise health and well-being of seafarers and ensure a resilient supply chain.