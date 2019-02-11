I see that not only the traditional oil business but also many other industries have been rapidly emerging and thriving in the UAE. Naturally, the relationship between the UAE and Japan has dramatically changed over the past few decades. Now I understand the current relations of the two countries has shifted to a different phase. We cooperatively contribute to each other in various areas such as comprehensive areas of economy, culture and sports, defence, education, and science and technology, including space exploration. Now information and communication technology, as represented by internet, has drastically changed the existing framework of economy, society, politics and other areas. We face the common challenge for the future. In that sense, our bilateral relation is not just another one. It will have a global impact.