Dubai: UAE-based entrepreneur Veronica Huseynli Ahmed, who was crowned Mrs Universe Middle East, made it to the top six in the global Mrs Universe pageant held in Seoul, South Korea, in June.
Veronica, who is an editor-in-chief, model and influencer, works as a model for various leading fashion and jewellery brands. She was born in Azerbaijan and moved to the UAE at a very early age. As a child, she studied music and gymnastics and later graduated from university with a degree in Psychology Sociology.
She considers her family and the values instilled in her childhood to be the most important achievement in her life. Veronica is a member of a women’s rights organisation, protecting their rights by combating discrimination. She also works in the arts, selling paintings and organising exhibitions and auctions.
Veronica’s entry into the global top six was announced at a glittering ceremony in June in Seoul. She surpassed 110 other contestants for the title and was crowned by the reigning Mrs Universe.
Veronica as a winner was seen in luxurious long dresses from the famous Arab designer Mona Almansouri.
Self-funded preparations
Being the first Mrs Universe Middle East, Veronica says her preparations for the contest were entirely self-funded.
“I self-funded everything, which I do not regret as it was my own initiative to take this step forward. In the future, I would be able to assist new contestants in seeking information and getting the best advice,” she told Gulf News.
The Mrs Universe pageant widely focuses on identifying the potential possessed by women and a journey of transformation and self-growth. The competition helps women from all walks of life embrace their beauty, value, ethnicity and stand tall, representing their nation.
