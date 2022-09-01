Sharjah: The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian non-profit organisation dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, has called on champions of humanity to participate in the seventh edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) 2023.
The event will take place from September 1 to November 15. Registration is open to all non-profit organisations, based in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. SIARA is organised under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children. The Dh500,000 award has been held annually since 2017 in collaboration with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). The award prize is a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the donations made to the foundation.
The award targets local humanitarian organisations in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa who have offered outstanding services to refugees and forcibly displaced people, which have had a positive and sustainable impact on their lives.
Eligibility criteria
The award aims to promote the values, principles and global standards of humanitarian work, including sustainability, scope, transparency, and inclusion in execution of projects, and encourages more sustainable outcomes of programmes implemented, and lays special focus on promoting best practices. By setting these standards, SIARA’s object is to honour and celebrate the achievements of humanitarian organisations while extending monetary support to those who work in extremely challenging circumstances to fulfil pressing needs of the most affected populations and support the growth of their work and their involvement within their community.
Honouring humanitarian efforts
Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “Since its inception in 2017, SIARA has been a catalyst for exceptional organisations to fuel their humanitarian efforts to alleviate the sufferings of vulnerable populations by mobilising aid and long-term assistance in ways that reap maximum results. With each successive edition of the award, we continue to garner global interest and quality nominations. This clearly reflects the vital role played by the UAE and Sharjah in this sector. ”
Al Hammadi said: “Educating the displaced, particularly children and youth, bringing smiles to their faces with film screenings or strengthening their sense of community through cultural festivals is as vital to their overall development as traditional relief efforts. This makes philanthropy a widely applicable value, not limited to only those who make charitable contributions. Thus, we call on organisations who dedicate themselves to making other people’s lives better to participate in SIARA. Their efforts are truly appreciated”.