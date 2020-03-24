In a video message to medical professionals in UAE, he thanked the heroes

Image Credit: Social Media

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the hard work and dedication of UAE first line of defenders against coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Thank you to all of those in the first line of defense. Thanks you for your sacrifices, sleepless nights, and efforts made for the sake of the nation. You are the true nation protectors and our loyal soldiers. I call on everyone to thank them for their strenuous and sustained efforts being made around the clock. To all doctors, nurses, paramedics and administrators in our health sector, Thank You."

In a video message to medical professionals, he thanked the heroes working tirelessly to keep coronavirus at bay.

Sheikh Mohammed also launched a social media handle #ThankYouHeroes at the end of the video.

Also in a telephone call on Monday, which went viral on UAE social networking sites, Sheikh Mohammed commended the efforts of healthcare workers as she carried out his daily follow-up on COVID-19 cases in the country.

The telephone call was between the Ruler of Dubai and Dr Sarah Kazem, head of the Emergency Department at Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

"We are proud of you...proud of all the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and administrators in the health sector," Sheikh Mohammed can be heard saying. "You are the front line in our nation’s defence...the task you are undertaking is a great one."

Sheikh Mohamed pointed out that the fight against the coronavirus outbreak has not ended just yet, and that the leaders of the nation are standing behind all medical and health teams who are responding to the pandemic.