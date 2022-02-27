Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has showcased a number of innovative healthcare projects and initiatives in conjunction with the UAE Innovation Month 2022, to enhance futuristic health services and cement digital health practices.
The showcased projects featured 'Tatmeen' Platform, a track-and-trace platform for pharmaceutical products, as well as 'Riayati' platform, the national unified medical record, and GS1 Global Coding System for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.
Abdullah Ahmed Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said, "Celebrating the 'UAE Innovation Month' comes in line with the vision and aspiration of the wise leadership, which seeks to stimulate creative ideas that would enhance the country's position as a leading global model in the proactive tackling of future challenges."
Ali Al Ajmi, Director of the Digital Health Department, MoHAP, stressed that 'Tatmeen' Platform is the first of its kind in the region to track and trace medicines to secure the supply of these products to health care facilities in the country. "The digital platform functions based on advanced sequencing and tracking technology, while tracking medicines from production to end-user patients," he said.
Al Ajmi affirmed that the platform will help the ministry guarantee the highest quality and safety of medicines and protect the health and safety of patients and the wider society.
Speaking about 'Riayati' initiative, the national unified medical record for the population, Al Ajmi stated that the platform is special for effectively linking government and private health facilities with one another and exchanging medical data.
In addition to offering the E-claims service, the platform can automate and simplify procedures for health service providers, by building a central base for analysing data related to insurance claims.
Al Ajmi also highlighted the importance of GS1 Global, which constitutes a global system for barcodes. The system aims to develop standards for the implementation of services for pharmaceutical products, medical devices and pharmaceutical products, by unifying serialisation mechanisms for drug traceability in line with international best practices.