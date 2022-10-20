Dubai: A 24-year old Syrian expat, who is an aspiring social media content creator, and an Indian railway engineer based in New Delhi, have won Dh100,000 each during the 98th weekly draw of Mahzooz in Dubai. Taleen, who landed in Dubai less than a year ago from Syria, said the first thing she will do with the prize money is “to buy a professional camera to start creating content on YouTube.”
“It was my first time to participate in the draw and I thank Mahzooz for the gift,” Taleen, who currently works as a real estate agent, added.
Brother’s support
Meanwhile, Arun, 34, who lives in New Delhi, where he works as a railway engineer, said he will use the prize money to support his brother’s burgeoning music career. He said: “My brother is a promising singer, and he writes and produces his own music. I would love to help him further his career.”
Arun added he will also use the money to maintain his house and invest in the education of his three-year old son.