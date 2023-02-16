Ras Al Khaimah: During the past year, the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room received 424,117 calls on emergency number 999 and 36,931 calls and inquiries on non-emergency number 901 .
Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the operations room equipped with the latest systems and devices, besides trained staff, were able to provide prompt services to the public.
He said the calls received on 999 concerned various emergencies including criminal, traffic, fire and rain impact cases, but the police promptly catered to them in keeping with the directives of the Ministry of Interior to provide the best services to those in need.
He pointed out that inquiries are immediately transferred to the competent authority, which in turn sends relevant teams to the site and address the emergency.
Brigadier Al Hamidi said the fact that the non-emergency number received 36,931 calls reflected the level of public awareness about the 901 services and their keenness to reduce pressure on the number 999 for emergency inquiries, which in turn contributed to the speed of providing the required service and the implementation of the security response system.