Shiny Davison, principal of The Indian Academy Dubai, part of LEAMS Education, said students of the education group held several events to appreciate their teachers.

“When teachers are appreciated, our responsibilities become more. Seeing the light in a student’s eyes, their happiness and appreciations toward us are the greatest reward we have gained in these years as teachers,” said Davison.

“Throughout the year, we prepare students for such events. This time, we got a chance to participate in non-academic activities and it came as a breeze of fresh air. We enjoyed a lot. I am thankful for the generosity and recognition by our students. It is a pleasure to know that we and our efforts are cherished by today’s youth, who are our future.

Supporting teachers

Tom Crombie Tom Crombie, Founder and CEO of My Online Schooling also said the education community must commit to more support for teachers.

“Too often issues such as workload and well-being aren’t given the attention that they deserve. To keep inspirational, skillful teachers in the profession, we must look after them, respect them and empower them...” added Crombie.

Students’ tributes

Devangana Aneesh, a Grade 10 student at GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah – Girls, said: “Teacher is a word with endless values and feelings. For me personally, I have been taught by many teachers, but one teacher made a huge impact - Ms Gloria Noel. She is my class teacher, a person with a striking personality and willpower to accomplish the best for her pupils. Thank you, Ma’am, for being an inspiration and the light in the darkness for many.”

Arianna, a student at GEMS Royal Dubai School, said : “I love my teachers and how supportive they are. They are always supporting our individuality and they encourage me to try my best. We learn lots of new things and my teachers work very hard to make sure I am successful. As I want to be a footballer when I grow up, my teachers encourage my talents and give me opportunities to grow them. They are kind, helpful and very supportive.”

Parents’ praise

Amanah Khan Sehba Khan, mother of Amanah Khan, a Grade 9 student at GEMS World Academy – Dubai, said: “Parents offer their children love, acceptance, appreciation, encouragement and guidance. But teachers have maximum impact on the personality of a student in the formative years. Amanah has been a student at GEMS World Academy – Dubai since Pre-K. She has developed a bond and I would like to thank Ms Pip Harrison, who was her Grade 2 class teacher. She has had the biggest impact on my daughter in terms of shaping Amanah’s personality.”

Pip Harrison She added: “My daughter has turned out to be a super confident young lady, succeeding in academics and sports. Ms Pip not only created a congenial environment in her classroom, but she also made sure she was a confidant to her students. Her actions conveyed more than her words, she evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of her students and guided them to follow the best practices.”

Ana Boulton, parent of a student and alumna from GEMS Royal Dubai School, said: “My daughter was at GEMS Royal Dubai School from FS1 all the way through to Year 6. Every year, we had truly outstanding teachers. All were focused, happy and extremely approachable. I could tell they genuinely cared about my daughter’s progress and well-being. I could not have asked for more. It’s evident now in my daughter’s attainment in secondary school that she had an awesome start to her learning journey at RDS.”