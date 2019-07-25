Local professionals feel the so-called dream job is likely to remain a far-fetched dream considering the hurdles involved in tracking down the owners of such vehicles. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE car dealers have dismissed a British company’s advertisement for a “supercar hunter” here as a publicity stunt.

The ad, which hit the headlines in British media as “dream job” for luxury car lovers, may remain a far-fetched dream as the job requirements may not meet the standard procedures adopted for abandoned cars here, local professionals told Gulf News.

The job of a ‘Supercar Scout’ listed by a north London company is to find out and acquire abandoned supercars in the UAE for resale on the company’s site.

A section of the UK media has published reports calling it a “dream job” for supercar lovers though the job only offers £30,000 (around Dh1,37650) annual salary with accommodation in Dubai along with a living allowance, and travel expenses.

Good negotiation skills, fantastic investigative abilities and the ability to spot a supercar from fifty paces are the requirements listed for applicants above 21 years with a driving license.

“The right candidate will need to have a great working knowledge of supercars, their rarity and approximate market value as well as the ability to track down owners or finance companies to negotiate acquisitions for us. The successful candidate will also need to be able to work quickly and arrange for shipping of cars to our storage locations,” the advertisement reads.

Far-fetched dream

However, professionals from the local industry told Gulf News that the so-called dream job is likely to remain a far-fetched dream considering the hurdles involved in tracking down the owners who abandon luxury cars and then reselling the cars before they are impounded by authorities. They also pointed out that the salary offered is very low for a job that probably requires the skills of James Bond or Sherlock Holmes.

Mohammad Mubeen Mubarak, a digital marketing specialist with The Elite Cars in Dubai, said car resale agents usually do not go hunting for abandoned cars. “People buy them through government auctions only.”

He said supercars are abandoned mostly when the owner has fled the country and very rarely after the car is involved in an accident. “In either case, there are legal issues involved.”

Tracking down the owner is possible only through the car’s plate number or chassis number. But the ‘Supercar Scout’ will have to approach the transport authorities or police for securing the owner’s details using those numbers.

Sohail Hussain, operations manager with Exotic Cars in Dubai said authorities here safeguard such confidential details and finding them out from the dealer who sold the car can also be difficult.

“In the UK, banks can reveal details of the car owner to debt collection agencies.

I don’t think that will work here. Only owner himself can release the mortgage and there is a long legal procedure which is not possible if the owner has fled the country.”

What happens to abandoned cars in UAE?

Abandoned cars are seen by the authorities as a potential breeding ground for stray animals and haven for criminal activities.

The Dubai Municipality, for example, is authorised to remove abandoned vehicles from streets, public parking lots and public spaces. Parked dirty vehicles are inspected and a notice of removal sticker is applied. If the vehicle is not claimed within 15 days, it is towed.

Confiscated cars are kept for six months. If the owner claims the car in this time, he or she has to pay a fine of Dh1,381, including municipal fines, storage charges and towing fee. If it is not claimed within six months, the car will be auctioned.