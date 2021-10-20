Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday shared a stunning photo from space looking straight down at Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel soaring 250m into the sky, which opens on Thursday.
The photo, showing the giant wheel on the manmade Bluewaters island straddling Dubai’s skyscraper-studded coastline, was captured by KhalifaSat – UAE’s earth observation satellite made by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai (MBRSC).
The space centre shared the photo on Wednesday.
Ain Dubai
It takes almost 40 minutes to complete one rotation in the room-sized observation cabins that offer 360-degree views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, landmarks and pristine waters.
Regular tickets for the shared cabins start at Dh138; there are other pricing slots according to different experience options and deals.
The opening weekend (this Thursday and Friday) will see light and drone shows, fireworks, entertainment, food trucks and other activities.