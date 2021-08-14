With the largest library of Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi entertainment to cater to the significant South Asian diaspora in the Middle East and across global markets, ZEE5 is today the foremost streaming platform for South Asian content globally. ZEE5 not only brings you your best loved TV Series from ZEE TV but also offers the latest Bollywood movies, Exclusive Originals, Live TV, and more including the best of Pakistani originals and web series.
Named Digital Content and Streaming Service of the Year by Telecoms World Middle East for two years in a row, and recently named Content Delivery Platform of the Year at the Digital Studio Awards, ZEE5 is a much-loved brand across the Middle East. After building out a strong presence across APAC and MENA, and with a rapidly growing presence in the UK and Europe, ZEE5 has recently entered the U.S. on June 22 and has seen a phenomenal response in the few weeks since launch.
ZEE5’s catalogue aggregates:
3,500+ movies including 120+ World Digital Premieres like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Simmba, Uri: The Surgical Strike, etc.
1,600+ TV shows including ‘Kundali Bhagya,’ ‘Bhahiji ghar par hai,’ ‘Jodhaa Akbar,’ ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ (various languages) etc.
200+ Originals including ‘State of Siege,’ ‘14 Phere,’ ‘Dial 100’ and more.
600+ music, food and lifestyle videos
40+ Live TV channels including ZEE TV
Viewers can watch ZEE5’s much acclaimed Zindagi Originals ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ starring Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, ‘Churails’ starring Sarwat Gillani, Mehar Bano, Nirma Bucha and Yasra Rizvi and ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ with Bilal Abbas Khan, with further series lined up for release over the year.
They can also watch a bouquet of Pakistani shows like ‘Gauhar-E-Nayab,’ ‘Teri Berukhi,’ and ‘Mere Humdum Mere Dost,’ among others.
ZEE5’s content library, available across 18 languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Urdu and more, is tailor-made for the South Asian communities in the Middle East. Key titles are also subtitled or dubbed in English. Its unparalleled content library makes ZEE5 the preferred partner for advertisers and partners across the Middle East to reach the coveted South Asian diaspora.
