Dubai: Local brand JYK and modern Indian bistro Farzi Cafe joined hands to treat children of determination and their families to a special iftar on Wednesday. The iftar was followed by dinner and fun-filled activities to entertain the children and their families.

The evening was also attended by consul-general of Sri Lanka Chaitha Yattogoda, Hisham Al Zahrani, deputy director of Dar Al Ber Society and Neeraj Agarwal, consul from the Indian consulate.

The main objective of the special iftar was to help integrate children of determination and their families into mainstream society as well as helping people understand the problems faced by determined children and those closest to them.

Keeping these objectives in mind, the organisers also invited people from different walks of life which included diplomats, government officials, business leaders, entrepreneurs, media personalities and socialites.

Also present at the event were members of the Women Helping Women Group’s eminent womens leaders from various fields, which included CEOs, life coaches and social media influencers. The members of the group promised to take further steps to help children of determination and their families.

JYK founder Juhi Yasmeen Khan, who has been hosting the annual iftar, said: “Helping the children of determination become part of the mainstream society is one of my biggest passions in life. So, I keep on looking for ways of achieving that and this motivational Iftar is part of our calendar of events every Ramadan which is awaited every year by our determined friends and they enthusiastically look forward to attending it. I hope that by bringing these determined children face to face with people from different walks of life, we have moved one step ahead in that direction.”