Dubai: Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has invited talented designers from all over the world to help craft a unique logo for the 2020 edition of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which will be held for the first time ever in the Arab world, specifically in Dubai next year. The winning participant will not just be integral to creating the brand identity that will mark this event, but will also receive a cash prize and a free entry to the event itself. MBRSC will accept submissions until March 7. Entries will be judged solely on the basis of their visual appeal, regardless of the skill level of participants. Applications can be submitted to iac.logo@mbrsc.ae. For more information, visit https://mbrsc.ae/iac2020/.