Abu Dhabi: Ajou University, a leading engineering university in South Korea awarded an honorary doctorate to Mohammad Al Hammadi, chief executive officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) in recognition of his role in developing the UAE’s nuclear energy programme. The ceremony took place at the Ajou campus in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, about 30km south of Seoul. The event was attended by Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, along with Ajou University board members, graduate students and South Korean government officials.

At the ceremony, Al Hammadi highlighted the transformational role that the programme has had in the consolidation of bilateral relations between the UAE and South Korea, while providing careers in nuclear energy to the next generation of Emirati leaders, as well as jobs to Korean professionals.

“This recognition is a testament to the UAE and its focus on the development of specialised skills and knowledge, and encouraging the exchange of expertise to support next generation of Emirati leaders. This is a result of the unwavering commitment by our wise leadership to develop capabilities and advance technology and innovation in the UAE,” said Al Hammadi.

Ajou University president Hyungju Park highlighted the fact Al Hammadi becomes the eighth public figure to receive such a distinguished honour. Park also highlighted the potential for further collaboration in the field of energy, electricity economics and artificial intelligence, three areas where Ajou University leads research and development in South Korea.