Abu Dhabi: Some of Abu Dhabi city’s key thoroughfares and highways are set to see partial road closures over the weekend, the emirate’s transport regulator announced on Friday.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) shared the details of the closures on its social media platforms, urging motorists to drive carefully amid the detours. The closures are typically implemented during the weekends in order to facilitate road works during periods of leaner traffic.
Highway closures
To enable major works underway at the Al Maqta Bridge, two left lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic from 11pm today (Friday, September 16) until 5am on Monday, September 19.
Two left lanes from the Khaleej Al Arabi Street, and its adjoining ramp from Khalifa City towards Sweihan, will also be partially closed from 11pm today (Friday, September 16) until 5am on Monday, September 19.
In the city
Within the capital city, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, known popularly as Airport Road, will also see some closures at its intersection with Zayed the First Street. The left lane in the direction of Al Maqta Bridge, and the right lane towards the Corniche St, will be closed to traffic from 11pm today (Friday, September 16) until 11pm on Saturday, September 17. Following this, the right lane towards Al Maqta Bridge, and the left lane towards the Corniche St, will be closed from 11pm on Saturday, September 17 until 5am on Monday, September 19.
Over on Sheikh Zayed Street, two left lanes headed towards the Corniche, in the stretch between Zayed the First Street and Al Mawkib Street, will be closed from midnight on Saturday, September 17 until midnight on Monday, September 19.
In light of these closures, the ITC has called upon motorists to drive carefully around detours, and to abide by all traffic rules and regulations.