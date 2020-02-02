Show of support for Wuhan, Chinese communities around the world

Abu Dhabi / Dubai: Amidst stories of pain and horror that emerged from the coronavirus epidemic, humanity has not lost its conscientious side.

On Sunday night, the UAE sent out a simple, compassionate message: "We support Wuhan, and the Chinese communities around the world."

The message was emblazoned on UAE's main landmarks as they were lit up with the Chinese flag, an expression of the country's solidarity with China, currently facing the repercussions of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest man-made structure, and the 342-metre Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi were illuminated with the Chinese colours.

"#Dubai’s @BurjKhalifa lights up to show support for Wuhan and Chinese communities around the world," the Dubai Media Office tweeted on Sunday night.

A scientists race against time to come up with the antidote to the Wuhan virus, there are growing calls for solidarity with Wuhan and the Chinese people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has earlier this week called for science and solidarity with China over the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the President of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), Annette Kennedy, has also written to the President of the Chinese Nursing Association (CNA), Dr. Wu Xinjuan, offering support to nurses working to alleviate suffering and control the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

“Please convey my admiration and solidarity to all the nurses in the region who are continuing to work in such difficult circumstances," Kennedy wrote.