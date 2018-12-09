Dubai: Residents at Arabian Ranches can walk in to a new smart police station which provides all police services to tenants and owners without human intervention.
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, inaugurated the first smart police station in Arabian Ranches with a ‘walk-in system’ on Sunday.
“Under directives from His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to adopt the smart police stations idea in Dubai residential and commercial areas to reach all members of the public to provide best smart services for their happiness. The new station in Arabian Ranches will give services round the clock,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.
Dubai Police are looking to reduce the number of customers in police centres by 80 per cent and to provide best services to people of determinations, according to Al Merri.
The walk-in station will be open 24 hours, seven days a week. The station offers 25 key services such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents as well as community services ranging from getting a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence. The services can be accessed in six different languages without human intervention.
Eng Khloud Al Al Marzouqi from Dubai police, said that ‘walk-in’ station is the third project of the smart police station.
“We had the Smart Police Station at City Walk and ‘Drive-Thru’ station. The Walk-in station will provide police services to the society. It was designed with an innovative and modern style and friendly to people of determinations,” Eng Al Marzouqi said.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Thani Al Matroushi, managing director of Emaar Properties, praised the cooperation with Dubai Police to provide police services to tenants and owners of Arabian Ranches.
“Emaar Properties is keen to cooperate with innovative entities like Dubai Police to provide the best services to the residents. Having smart police stations will provide smart, excellent and easy services to the public,” Al Matroushi said.
The Walk-in station is an environment-friendly station with solar power system as part of Dubai Police’s strategy to protect the environment.
List of services
• — Traffic fines payment
• — Good-conduct certificate
• — Home security
• — Police leaders at your service
• — Traffic status certificate
• — Reissuing traffic accident report
• — Pay impound fees
• — Verify driver
• — Labour complaint
• — Lost-and-found items
• — Lost-item certificate
• — File criminal complaint
• — Certificate-TWIMC
• — Detainee visit request
• — Police report inquiry
• — Report crime
• — Tourist security
• — Vehicle inspection request
• — Application status
• — Heart patient service
• — Social support in family violence cases
• — Police museum tour
• — Feedback
Source: Dubai Police