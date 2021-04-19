Smart Dubai was the first entity to communicate with the Zakat Fund. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Smart Dubai has collaborated with the UAE Zakat Fund to launch a new and secure zakat payment service on the government app DubaiNow in time for Ramadan.

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam and relates to the giving of a set portion of one’s wealth in charity. DubaiNow can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store and Google Play for Android. The app also provides access to more than 130 services from over 30 government and private entities.

The new service allows users to calculate their zakat amount in accordance with Sharia, and then pay the full amount or part of it. The feature adds to the existing set of services in the ‘Donations and Islam’ categories of the DubaiNow app, which include the Zakat Al Fitr (given at the end of Ramadan) payment service and allow users to donate iftar meals (for ending the fast) in collaboration with the Dar Al Ber Society.

Smart Dubai’s initiative does away with the need to physically visit a centre or a charity to make the payment, in line with the precautionary measures for COVID-19.

Paperless drive

Wesam Lootah, CEO, Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said: “DubaiNow has established itself as an innovative city app allowing users to easily complete their everyday tasks and transactions, saving them time and effort. The application is a key driver of Smart Dubai’s strategic goals, accelerating the holistic digital transformation of the city, and helping transform the Dubai Government into a fully paperless government by December 12, 2021.”

Abdullah Bin Oqeedah Al Muhairy, UAE Zakat Fund’s secretary-general, said the new payment channel through DubaiNow is an interpretation of the directives of the federal government that call for enhancing strategic partnerships with local governments. He added that Smart Dubai was the first entity to communicate with the Zakat Fund. Al Muhairy also acknowledged the role played by the Zakat Fund’s strategic partners and their contribution to upgrading its services.