A Hassantuk official installing the fire alarm system. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Hassantuk, the centralised smart fire alarm system introduced in buildings and villas, helped prevent a fire in a villa in Dubai, an official said.

The alarm system notified the command room at Dubai Civil Defence of a smoke in a villa registered in the system at Al Warqa 2 area in Dubai.

Lt Colonel Abdul Rahman Belshalat, director of smart systems department at Dubai Civil Defence, said they contacted the owner of the villa about smoke in his villa, while firefighters from Al Rashidiya fire station rushed to the scene.

“The smoke was from a car battery inside the villa. The owner extinguished the minor incident and firefighters examined the place to make sure there were no flames. Hassantuk system helped save lives and property with a quick response from fire departments,” said Lt Col Belshalat.

A team of Civil Defence visited the villa’s owner Abdullah Saeed as part of the community partnership between Civil Defence and the society.

Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Bufelasa, deputy director of Dubai Civil Defence, said the visit was part of an initiative to open new channels with residents to raise the awareness about fires.

“Hassantuk system is aimed at linking houses with the smart alarm system. The recent vila incident was an example how the system helped prevent a fire,” Brig Al Bufelasa added.

Hassantuk enables Civil Defence to deploy the right personnel and equipment in the right place, thereby drastically reducing average emergency response time. It uses state-of-the-art Alarm Transmission Equipment (ATE) connected to a building’s fire safety systems ensuring that any emergency or building maintenance alarms are transmitted to the central Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) within milliseconds.

The ARC uses artificial intelligence to sort and classify reports and determine in a matter of seconds whether or not Civil Defence intervention is required.

In villas, the fully automated system detects smoke, heat or fire round-the-clock and does not require WiFi. It works via sensors on radio frequency. Any hazard, including disruption in electricity, triggers an alarm to occupants and Civil Defence.

Hassantuk runs two projects — Hassantuk for Homes and Hassantuk for Buildings. The Ministry of Interior is working to connect more than 500,000 buildings and villas to the system by 2021.

What is Hassantuk?

Hassantuk (‘protect you’ in Arabic) is a cutting-edge villa and building safety solution that optimises fire and emergency responses through a smart alarm system.

-In case of fire, the system first raises alarms to allow occupants to evacuate.

-It then automatically sends an alarm to the Alarm Receiving Centre where operators will verify if an alarm is genuine or false in less than 120 seconds.

-Finally, it automatically informs emergency services control rooms and nearest Civil Defence centres to dispatch urgent assistance to the scene. It then maps the exact location of the fire and the fastest route to reach it.

Who can register

Residential villas, warehouses, hotels, residential blocks and towers, commercial properties, educational institutions, shopping malls, retail outlets, offices, banks, medical centres, industrial premises and government entities.

Where to register

hassantuk.moi.gov.ae/index-en.html