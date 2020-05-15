Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: A Dubai motorcyclist, who almost dozed off while on the road, lost a leg after he met with an accident on Thursday, an official said.

At 2.45pm, Dubai Police’s command and control room received an emergency call reporting the motorbike accident on Al Sarayat Street towards Al Khail First Street in Dubai.

The motorcyclist had lost control and crashed into the pavement, following which he sustained serious injuries in his leg. The limb had to eventually be amputated.

Initial reports revealed that he was sleepy while riding.

Meanwhile, at 3.30pm, Dubai Police received another emergency call about a run over accident on Al Wasl Road.

An Arab national was crossing the road after Al Manara intersection when a motorist ran over her. She suffered serious injuries and was transferred to hospital.