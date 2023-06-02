Abu Dhabi: A sixth member of the Emirati family caught in a villa fire succumbed to her injuries in an Abu Dhabi hospital on Friday.
Suad M.A.H. was the fourth daughter in the family to perish in the fire that broke out last week at a two-storey villa in Al Moazez locality of Bani Yas district of Abu Dhabi.
The family members were sleeping when the fire broke out in the early hours of May 22, 2023.
Suad's death bings to seven the total number of people who died in the fire.
Suad was one of the two had suffered serious injuries while five have moderate injuries. Three of her sisters - Fatima M.H., Sheikha M.H., and Mona M.H. - and a child named Khaled A.K.H, who is from the same family, also died.
Community members offered funeral prayers on Friday afternoon as the deceased was buried at Bani Yas Cemetery.