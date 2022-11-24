Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has invited applications from artists, creatives and designers for the 11th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival.
The newest edition of the festival celebrating all creative talents will be held from 24 February to March 5, 2023 in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai Culture revealed on Thursday.
Through the festival, Dubai Culture seeks to present an exceptional edition that reflects the growing artistic and creative scene in Dubai.
Dubai Culture also announced the launch of the open call for the festival’s 2023 edition, and invited all creatives, artists and designers to submit their work for the exhibition.
The Authority will start receiving applications starting from November 24. The submission deadline will be December 31, 2022.