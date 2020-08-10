1 of 12
GRADUAL REOPENING: The re-opening of commercial activity after July 7 in Dubai is starting to kick in. Travel and hospitality have seen marked pick-ups. The brand-new hotel, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, is set to open in Dubai Marina on September 1. Can be found nestled in Marina Walk, close to Spinneys and Marina Gate residential towers.
SIGNS OF UAE RECOVERY: From the third week of May 2020, coronavirus cases started a downward trend. Recoveries started overtaking infections too. The UAE has tested more than half of the country's 10 million population. Doctors say this trend is positive, but cautioned that people should keep up precautionary measures. https://gn24.ae/9fda4377613f000
TRADE CENTRE AS FIELD HOSPITAL: On April 15, 2020, at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) was converted into a field hospital, with up to 3,000 beds. On July 7, 2020, nurses and doctors greeted Japanese citizen Hiroaki Fujita, after making full recovery. He was the last patient to be discharged from the facility. https://gn24.ae/a21d0f0c7e31000
GETTING BUSIER: Ask any airport and airline staff in Dubai, and there's a common observation: things are getting ramped up around them. The airport is once again humming with activity following months of travel shutdown all over the world. Dubai re-opened to tourists on July 7, 2020, initially to 30 destinations.
RAMPING UP OPERATIONS: Emirates, the world’s biggest airline by international passengers, has ramped up flight operations, with guarantees that the airline will foot COVID-19 medical bills of a passenger in the unfortunate event they will contract it during the travel. As of August 6, 2020, more routes were reopened. In the next few weeks, from August or September 2020, Emirates’ passenger network will cover 70 destinations. That's over 50% of its pre-pandemic reach.
CONFIDENCE IN PUBLIC TRANSPORT: During the recent Eid holidays, from July 30 to August 2, close to 3 million riders took public transport in Dubai, with the Dubai Metro topping the list with 909,106 riders.
RE-OPENING: There are signs that Dubai is now on the comeback trail. A brand-new hotel, the Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, is set to open in Dubai Marina on September 1.
LIVE GIGS PERMITTED: Dubai Tourism recently announced that concerts, live events, exhibitions will be permitted -- with social distancing. On August 21, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is set to headline a live concert at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It's one of the first major live gigs to be held in the city in the wake of the COVID-19 restrictions. An ensemble of 18 musicians and performers will join him. https://gn24.ae/a4b8296e3609000
60 FLIGHTS PER WEEK TO PAKISTAN: Emirates has also announced bumping up its services to/from six cities in Pakistan. This additional flight frequency cover Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot; and resume passenger services to Peshawar - providing customers worldwide with greater access to its expanding network.
66 FLYDUBAI DESTINATIONS: Airline bookings are up, with low-cost airline flydubai set to soar again. Besides Emirates' confirmation of the reopening of 70 destination cities, flydubai has also announced it will cover 66 destinations over the summer. Photo shows flydubai staff cleaning an aircraft cabin.
MEGA EVENTS POSTPONED: The pandemic has hit numerous events, including the Dubai Expo 2020, which would have been due for an October 2020 kick-off. As for sporting events, The 2020 Dubai World Cup and the World Sevens Series did not take place in Dubai in 2020. Still, the Dubai Rugby Sevens is still tentatively set for December 2020. The global mega event will now run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, a delay that allows all participants to safely navigate the coronavirus impact.
QUARANTINE HABIT WON’T BE EASY TO BREAK: Dr Phillippa Lally, a researcher at the University College London, published a study that found it takes an average of 66 days — more than two months (discrediting the earlier 21-day "rule") — to form a habit. More than six months into the pandemic, the habits we built around the quarantine may not be easy to break. They’re etched in our minds.
