Dubai: Landmark Group’s loyalty programme, Shukran, raised over 40.7 million points worth Dh2.35 million for charity, through its special ‘Shukran Ramadan’ initiative launched during the holy month.

More than one million members across the region donated Shukran points earned from their purchases at participating outlets in support of various charitable causes, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The donations were channelised for girls’ education, children with Down’s syndrome and Breast Cancer support. The initiative aimed at capturing the true spirit of Ramadan by bringing communities together and encouraging them to make a genuine difference to the less fortunate.

Nisha Jagtiani, group director, Landmark Group, said: “We would like to thank all our customers for supporting the pan-GCC fund-raising drive for our Shukran Ramadan initiative … Shukran Ramadan showcases our Group’s philosophy of giving back to the community. We hope our contributions to the charities we have partnered with can make a positive difference to those in need.”

The initiative was launched in partnership with Dubai Cares in the UAE, a philanthropic organisation working to provide children and young people in developing countries with access to quality education.