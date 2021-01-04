Fujairah: The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team of the emirate of Fujairah has allowed the reintroduction of shishas.
In light of the gradual return of various activities to normality in the emirate, the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team of Fujairah has decided to restart providing shisha services in the authorised establishments, starting from Monday.
The establishments are expected to follow all the specific requirements regarding preventive and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.