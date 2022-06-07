Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, attended the first graduation ceremony of the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) at Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Sheikha Latifa said: “The graduation of the first Bachelors of Design class from DIDI represents another milestone in our progress towards a new vibrant creative economy. This is an incredibly proud moment for the students, parents, faculty, and Dubai. DIDI, the first multidisciplinary design programme in the Middle East of its kind, is one of many pioneering programmes that encapsulate Dubai’s forward-looking spirit. For us to achieve our ambition for Dubai’s creative economy, we need to make sure the infrastructure and the right programmes and institutions are in place for future and current creatives to develop, grow and flourish. This is not only for our community in Dubai, but for the region and beyond. DIDI is an example of a successful Dubai endeavour aimed at developing the local creative and cultural ecosystem offering, starting with our youth, who are the future of the sector.”

Significant milestone

The ceremony was also attended by senior dignitaries and officials, including Malek Al Malek, director general of the Dubai Development Authority (DDA) and chairman of DIDI; Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Mohammed Abdullah, president of DIDI; Dr Rachel Schreiber, executive dean of Parsons School of Design; Hani Asfour, dean of DIDI; and the board, embers of DIDI as well as senior representatives from strategic partners, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Parsons New School of Design in New York, who collaborated with DIDI on their world-class curriculum. A significant milestone for all involved at DIDI, the graduation ceremony celebrated students graduating after an immersive four-year-long course. They were part of the first intake of the university when it opened its doors in 2018.

Region’s first

DIDI offers the region’s first and only curriculum exclusively dedicated to design and innovation. Its Bachelor of Design (BDes) is the first multidisciplinary programme of its kind in the Middle East, offering four design disciplines: Product Design, Multimedia Design, Fashion Design, and Strategic Design Management. The programme was specially designed and curated to address the ever-growing demand for future-focused and talented designers and innovators regionally and globally, and blending tech fluency, visual literacy and strategic proficiency.

Malek Al Malek said: “Our leadership’s focus on building a knowledge and innovation-driven economy relies on a robust and agile education system that prepares students to leverage the opportunities and jobs of tomorrow — a vision that we share at DIDI. In a world transformed by digital capabilities and technologies, the need for skilled, entrepreneurial professionals and innovators is greater than ever.

Proud moment

Commenting on the first graduates, DIDI’s President Mohammad Abdullah, stated: “This is an immensely proud moment for DIDI and all involved at the university. Tonight, witnessing our first graduates is truly a privilege that supports the university’s efforts to accelerate growth in the creative sectors and contribute towards developing a diversified and innovation-driven economy for Dubai, the UAE and the wider region. The ceremony is both inspiring and appropriate, as our graduates have hope and curiosity for the future.

Showcasing the remarkable talents of the graduating students, some ten impressive graduation projects were also displayed at the venue on Monday night. These were selected from the university’s first Graduate Exhibition, which was held at Dubai Design District (d3) over the last two weeks showcasing the students’ work, ideas and concepts.

