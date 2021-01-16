Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, IPA President, during the meeting. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), has stressed that IPA is focusing on establishing effective communication with publishers associations worldwide, in order to discuss the developmental challenges facing businesses in the pandemic-induced economic climate, and help them design agile business models to ensure their growth and sustainability.

To this end, the IPA President said, “We plan to conduct a series of meetings with publishers worldwide. The first one was with the Arab Publishers Association (APA) and the Egyptian Publishers Association (EPA), in view of the unique opportunities that lie before the region’s book industry owing to the high percentage of youth in the Arab world, which is among the highest globally. The region’s youth are actively seeking knowledge; highly receptive to new and creative content. This offers a unique incentive to publishers in our region.”

These remarks from Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi — the first-ever Arab woman and second woman in IPA’s leadership history to be elected President — came during a meeting with the APA and EPA in Cairo, Egypt. The meeting was held in the presence of Mohammed Rashad, President of the APA, Said Abdo President of the EPA, and several officials and members of both associations.

First official engagement

This meeting marked Sheikha Bodour’s first official engagement since she was conferred her new position at IPA. At the meeting, she stressed that challenges and opportunities in the Arab publishing landscape will remain key points on IPA agenda for the next couple of years.

Shedding light on the roles of specialised committees at IPA, Sheikha Bodour encouraged publishers to play a more active role in IPA and its committees. She reiterated to the meeting’s participants that IPA’s key role was to safeguard publishers’ rights, and unify their vision and efforts to nurture a supportive and peer-driven environment for the publishing community worldwide.

COVID-19 impact

On the impact of COVID-19 on the publishing sector, Sheikha Bodour opined: “The pandemic has offered the regional industry an opportunity to re-evaluate current business models and replace them with more agile ones, with a strong focus on pushing the agenda of digital publishing.”