ABU DHABI: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has issued the Hijri calendar for the year 1444 AH, which commenced on July 30, as part of the cultural and religious role it seeks to uphold within the community.

This year’s calendar includes crucial information on prayer times in the meridian, sunset times in Abu Dhabi and the cities within it, and a group of supplications and hadeeths urging individuals to adhere to good conduct and moral virtue.

Besides, information about the virtue of each Hijri month and related events, details about zodiacs, droor, li’s, seasons, major astronomical events related to land and sea conditions and tidal movements of value to the members of the society, and people who deal with this subject.

The centre has enhanced the 1444 AH Hijri calendar package to include a hanging calendar containing details about the prayer times in Abu Dhabi and the cities within it, the rise of Suhail, quotes, adages, wisdom, international days, official holidays, and occasions.

It also contains a Hijri calendar notebook that has explanations about the Hijri months, associated definitions, corresponding Gregorian months, as well as the coinciding astronomical events, zodiacs, Ṭāli’s, and climate-related features of human activity in sea and agriculture. It also includes prayer timing variations in soaring towers and buildings and prayer timing variances from one region to another.

The rich content of the Hijri notebook is presented in a concise format making it accessible to members of the society of different age groups, not to mention the glossary of the scientific and astronomical terms.

It is further enriched by a set of graphs of interest to those specialising in the fishing industry; explaining the seasons abundant with fish of all kinds, the wind compass, and the names of different types of winds used by ancestors in the past, as well as the seasons of vegetable and fruit crops,

The Centre continues to publish the episodes of the “Hijri Calendar” “ series, which is part of the project’s components in a brand new format presenting rich religious and cultural content, informing the viewer about the Hijri calendar presented by one of the centre’s cultural tour specialists.