Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday launched his latest historical book titled The Struggle of the Zend Princes and the Demise of the King.

The book, issued by Al Qasimi Publications, was launched during his inauguration of the second edition of the Emirati Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in cooperation with the Emirates Writers Union, at the SBA’s headquarters.

His Highness signed the new book and gifted a number of signed copies to senior Emirati officials, intellectuals and writers.

The book, which comprises three chapters with indices and an explanatory appendix, is a qualitative addition to the path of His Highness’ historical research with semantics, which, once again, enriches the cognitive importance of reading history, and rediscovering the extended formation of societies, from different cultures of the world, all of which represent a rich diversity that enriches the permanent human question about identity and existence, and the dimensions of the civilisational formation of the region.

In his new historical book, His Highness relies on narrating facts and analysing them in order to explore their scientific and historical value, strong foundations and distinguishing characteristics. The book is based on the methodology of comparison and contrast between historical accounts and events, relying on authentic documents in rebuilding the historical event and reading the past with a scrutinising and investigative eye seeking honesty, objectivity and impartiality.

Tour of pavilions

Following the signing, His Highness toured the various pavilions and sections of the fair, which includes a number of participations from local publishing houses specialised in publishing Emirati books.

His Highness was briefed on the various cultural and literary exhibits of the pavilion of the Emirates Writers Union.

He also visited the pavilions of Kalimat Group, Emirates Publishers Association, Platform Project, Medad Publishing and Distribution, Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution, Kuttab Publishing, and Poetry Academy.

In its second edition, the Emirati Book Fair presents 970 publications and 1,400 titles for a large number of Emirati writers and authors in various fields of knowledge and science.

The exhibition seeks to create an integrated cultural movement around Emirati books and its authors, and to encourage new generations to be present in the cultural arena and develop their writing skills in various forms of creativity such as story, novel, poetry and articles. The exhibition also presents books of local writers.

The book fair is hosting panel discussions and poetry evenings led by renowned Emirati authors and intellectuals. The fair will bring together Ali Al Abdan; Dr. Hamad Ben Saray; Shaikha Al Mutairi; Ahmad Al Assam; Amal Al Sahlawi; Awad bin Hasoum Al Darmaki; Salha Obaid; Eman Al Yousuf; Alia Al Mansoori; and Mona Alraisi, and other cultural figures, to discuss several cultural topics including the Emirati writer’s presence on the global scene.

The four-day event, which runs until April 24, will provide a platform for publishers, authors and intellectuals to network, highlight new titles by emerging writers, and shed light on the creative journeys of the UAE’s literary talents. It will also cover various cultural topics apart from spotlighting the UAE’s thriving cultural scene.