Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, was driving the ambulance that carried the body of his brother Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed. Image Credit: Twitter: Courtesy/@OMAlsaedi

Dubai: Social media users in the UAE offered their prayers and condolences to the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, after Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was laid to rest on Wednesday, November 20.

The funeral was held at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi after noon prayers.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, was seen driving the ambulance that carried the body of his brother, the late Sheikh Sultan.