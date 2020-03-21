Dubai: On Mother’s Day (Marc 21), social media users received a special message encouraging all people to take care of their mothers and spend beautiful times together at home.
The touching call came from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
In a tweet on his official account, @HHShkMohd, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On Mother’s Day, I would love to tell everyone: take care of your mothers, keep them healthy, follow medical instructions together. Be with them at home and spend beautiful times. Take care of them because they are the most valuable thing we have in this world. Every year we should see our mothers are healthy and happy.”
UAE authorities have repeated calls for people to stay at home as much as possible and follow instructions of officials as a collective effort to push back the spread of COVID-19.