Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has penned choicest words of praise for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, renewing the nation’s allegiance to him as the leader of the country.
In a special poem titled ‘Leader and State’, shared on his social media accounts, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the UAE President on becoming the new leader of the UAE, describing him as magnanimous and righteous person and a victory maker.
Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that he and the UAE people will always standby the President at all times and circumstance, be it peace or war.
Nation of stars
Referring to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayd and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin as stars, the Vice president added that the UAE only gives birth to stars and if a star happened to be absent, another would take over.
The Dubai Ruler lauded Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his fairness and keen interest to uproot injustice, adding that he appreciates and values the role played by knowledge and science and that he seeks to spread it across the nation.
Sheikh Mohammed concluded his poem with a verse saying that the UAE under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is going to achieve its dreams and aspirations, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with greater joy and happiness.