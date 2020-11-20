Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has praised the timely alert of a Dubai journalist and the swift action taken by Dubai Municipality in rescuing an injured bird in the emirate.
In a tweet on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed said, “Thank you for your beautiful story .. Thank you to the Municipality of Dubai .. We ask God to perpetuate his mercy on this good country .. There is no meaning to any civilisation without values .. values that give meaning to humanity.” ..
The tweet was in response to an alert by Arabic media journalist Rola AlKhatib on social media.
Rola, writer and correspondent, had tweeted yesterday, “I was walking along the beach and saw an injured bird which could not lift up its body ... I called Dubai Municipality and told them about the bird. They asked me to send a picture of the injuired bird to one of their WhatsApp numbers along with the location. After half an hour, they sent me a picture of the bird. They had taken care of the bird and treated it ... God protects UAE and its residents.”
She said, “If an animal has such dignity, concern and respect ... then you can imagine the value of a human being. Learn from it, countries that have corruption and conflict, how nations are built.”