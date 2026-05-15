The building can generate five megawatts of electricity through two solar panel systems
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today (Friday) inaugurated “Al Sheraa”, the new headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in Al Jaddaf, and the tallest, largest and smartest positive-energy government building in the world.
In a post published on social media, Sheikh Mohammed said the building features 110,000 smart sensors, more than 1,500 wireless access points and 3,200 network devices capable of generating more than 1.9 million automated control commands daily.
He added that the building has an electricity generation capacity of five megawatts distributed across two main photovoltaic panel systems.
Sheikh Mohammed said Al Sheraa is a global architectural icon that embodies Dubai’s leadership in innovation and sustainability, calling it an inspiring model in sustainability, energy efficiency and the use of technology to serve people.