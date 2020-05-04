Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: In 10 days, people globally will pray, in need of divine compassion, for the eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call for unity in prayer came in a tweet on Monday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his official Twitter account, @MohamedBinZayed, “On May 14, people everywhere will collectively join together in prayer for an end to coronavirus. Responding to the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call, they will be united against this challenge. However our efforts play out, we need God’s grace and mercy.”

The pandemic continues to spread, with more than 3.5 million people known to be infected in 187 countries and over 245,000 deaths registered.

Sheikh Mohammed’s tweet follows the HCHF’s call for May 14 to become a day dedicated to “fasting, works of mercy, prayers, and supplications for the good of all humanity” so that God ends the pandemic, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Mohammed established the HCHF body and is the sponsor of the Human Fraternity Document.