Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will lead the UAE delegation to the 41st summit of GCC leaders in Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will host the meetings of the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, with the participation of their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of member states.
The summit is expected to constitute a real opportunity to overcome a number of the main challenges facing the region, the most important of which is the unity of the Gulf ranks, unify efforts to confront the coronavirus, and restore economic growth for the countries of the region.