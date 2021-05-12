Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, released a poem in a tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
In his new Nabati poem, the Vice-President highlighted the qualities of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed saying that no words can describe his noble merits as a leader who inherited the glory and rich legacy of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed.
“Following in the footsteps of his father, empowered with his merits, visionary leadership, we feel secure, and the UAE is protected,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.
He described Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as a noble knight, who is leading the UAE to glory and greater prosperity. “Under his leadership, we and the UAE nation are fully secured”, with these words, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ended his poem.
As an avid poet who frequently shares his work online, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid published a collection of 18 poems, titled “For the Love of Horses” in 2019.
In 2015, a collection of his Nabati poems were turned into a musical theatrical production.