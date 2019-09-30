Dubai: Enabling national cadres and equipping them with the skills and hands-on expertise required to master the tool of the fourth industrial revolution is key for the UAE Government, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Monday.

He was addressing the graduates of the first batch of Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme, which took place at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi,

“Since the foundation of the UAE, it has adopted a path that focus on harnessing technology to serve development journey, and further enable skills of citizens to effectively contribute in the development efforts,” the Vice-President said.

“The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has adopted this path, and developed it to promote key sectors to the next level in term of efficiency and development, which will be reflected positively on people’s lives and the future of next generations,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammad also said that he wants this elite to be part of the government team works and to contribute to accomplishing the objectives of the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “We want them to be active players in developing their work places, and improve work processes and services, and to share their knowledge and expertise with their colleagues to improve their skills and capabilities,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammad urged the graduates to pursue efforts and turn the plans and initiatives they oversee into reality.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme, organised by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Future, aims to build capabilities of UAE national cadres, to be able to implement the various components of the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to increase its contribution to the national economy by means of advancing innovation and future technologies.

The strategy also outlines the path to achieve the future experience of government services by providing intelligent and interactive government services around the clock to achieve customer happiness and to position the UAE as a model for interactive cities using artificial intelligence to achieve sustainability.

The UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focuses on a number of key fields, including innovative education, artificial intelligence, intelligent genomic medicine and robotic healthcare.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were present.