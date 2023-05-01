Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the new batch of graduates of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development Programme.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: “I attended the graduation ceremony of a new batch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development Programme, which has been producing successful graduates in the public and private sectors for 20 years.
Over 800 leaders have graduated from the programme thus far, including ministers and managers. One of the secrets to our success is our unwavering confidence in the potential of our citizens. We firmly believe that the UAE has the potential to become a global leader, and we are committed to supporting our citizens to reach their full potential and contribute to the country’s success,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present.
The MBRCLD was set up in 2003 with the intent of “Creating leaders for tomorrow”.
Today, the centre witnesses the benefits of the seeds it sowed in the development programmes that were delivered in the form of Emirati leaders in senior positions both in federal and local agencies.