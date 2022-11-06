Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today granted the “Expo Medal” to more than 40,000 Emiratis who contributed to the success of the global event.
On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The global experience that our national cadres have acquired has been one of the greatest gains of Expo 2020 Dubai.”
“Today, we approved a decision to grant Expo Medals to 40,000 Emiratis including civil and military personnel who played a major role in ensuring the success of global event hosted by the UAE.” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Expo 2020 Dubai was the first world expo held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region and the first hosted by an Arab nation.
The six-month-long exposition, staged under the central theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, defied the tremendous challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering a resounding success.
Expo 2020 Dubai, which brought together 192 participating nations, was not a mere event that tells the culture and history of participating countries, but also an invitation to engage and share visions to address challenges facing the humanity.