Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (19) of 2022 amending certain clauses of Law No. (10) of 1997 pertaining to Dubai Police’s decorations, medals and badges.
Law No. (19) of 2022 replaces Clauses No. (5) and (9) of Law No. (10) of 1997 with new clauses.
The amendments in Clause No. (5) pertain to the various categories of decorations and medals, which include Order of Bravery, Dubai Police Medal, Loyal Service Medal, Dubai Police Golden Jubilee Medal, Expo 2020 Dubai Medal, Excellent Service Medal, Security Cooperation Medal and any other medal determined by His Highness the President of the UAE. Also included in the list of categories are badges of appreciation, and other badges determined by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
Amendments in Clause (9) pertain to the criteria for awarding decorations, medals and badges. The amendments mention that the Expo 2020 Dubai Medal can be awarded to both military and civilian personnel of Dubai Police as well as members of the public and military personnel from outside the Dubai Police force, who have made outstanding contributions to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.
The new law also mentions that the Dubai Police Golden Jubilee Medal is awarded to military and civilian personnel of Dubai Police with more than 25 years of continuous service as of May 31, 2006, while the Loyal Service Medal is awarded to commissioned and non-commissioned officers and police personnel with over 10 years of continuous service who have demonstrated outstanding integrity and ethical standards.
This new law annuls any other legislation that may contradict it and is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.