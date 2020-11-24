Dubai: Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency and EMM Science Lead, came in for a special word of praise by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday when His Highness tweeted about her inspiring leadership in the realm of space.
He said Sarah Al Amiri, who is on the BBC’s list of 100 most influential and inspiring wmen in the world in 2020, is “successfully leading the UAE mission to Mars ... and today she leads the Emirates Space Agency... and leads a campaign to inspire Arab women,” (proving that) nothing is impossible for her.