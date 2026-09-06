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Sheikh Mohamed falconry artwork draws attention at ADIHEX 2026

Visitors were captivated by the striking blend of photography, fine art and heritage

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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Sheikh Mohamed falconry artwork draws attention at ADIHEX 2026

An artwork depicting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, during a falconry trip, captured the attention of visitors at ADIHEX 2026 for its intricate artistic and realistic details that reflect the Emirati society’s deep bond with falconry and authentic heritage.

The piece combines the original portrait of Sheikh Mohamed with realistic incorporated elements—including a taxidermied falcon integrated directly into the canvas—creating a striking, multi-dimensional artwork designed to convey the authentic falconry atmosphere and highlight the cultural status of falconry in the UAE.

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The artwork seamlessly fuses a portrait Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a falconry trip with a taxidermized falcon and real elements at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting an Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, earning widespread praise and admiration.

Visitors were drawn to the seamless blend of realistic photography, fine art, and heritage elements, which offers an artistic narrative of traditional Emirati hunting trips while showcasing heritage within contemporary art.

Mohsen Saeed, owner of the "Gyr" booth displaying the painting, stated that the concept emerged after he saw a photograph of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a falconry trip.

This inspired him to transform the image into an artwork that preserves the photo's finest original details while staying as faithful to the source shot as possible.

Focus on the falcon

Saeed explained to the visitors that special emphasis was placed on the falcon to match the original photo in size, color, beauty, and detail, alongside carefully replicating other featured elements such as the Mangala (falconry gauntlet) and the Mersal (tethering leash).

He added that after preparing the various elements, the falcon was taxidermized at "Gyr" and merged onto the portrait canvas to achieve his initial vision of bringing all aspects of the photograph into a single, cohesive artwork.

Saeed noted that the response exceeded his expectations, earning widespread acclaim from exhibition visitors and going viral across social media platforms—notably drawing interaction from H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. He emphasized that this recognition serves as a source of pride and motivation to continue developing innovative concepts that combine meticulous detail with creative vision.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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