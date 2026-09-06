Visitors were captivated by the striking blend of photography, fine art and heritage
An artwork depicting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, during a falconry trip, captured the attention of visitors at ADIHEX 2026 for its intricate artistic and realistic details that reflect the Emirati society’s deep bond with falconry and authentic heritage.
The piece combines the original portrait of Sheikh Mohamed with realistic incorporated elements—including a taxidermied falcon integrated directly into the canvas—creating a striking, multi-dimensional artwork designed to convey the authentic falconry atmosphere and highlight the cultural status of falconry in the UAE.
The artwork seamlessly fuses a portrait Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a falconry trip with a taxidermized falcon and real elements at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting an Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, earning widespread praise and admiration.
Visitors were drawn to the seamless blend of realistic photography, fine art, and heritage elements, which offers an artistic narrative of traditional Emirati hunting trips while showcasing heritage within contemporary art.
Mohsen Saeed, owner of the "Gyr" booth displaying the painting, stated that the concept emerged after he saw a photograph of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during a falconry trip.
This inspired him to transform the image into an artwork that preserves the photo's finest original details while staying as faithful to the source shot as possible.
Saeed explained to the visitors that special emphasis was placed on the falcon to match the original photo in size, color, beauty, and detail, alongside carefully replicating other featured elements such as the Mangala (falconry gauntlet) and the Mersal (tethering leash).
He added that after preparing the various elements, the falcon was taxidermized at "Gyr" and merged onto the portrait canvas to achieve his initial vision of bringing all aspects of the photograph into a single, cohesive artwork.
Saeed noted that the response exceeded his expectations, earning widespread acclaim from exhibition visitors and going viral across social media platforms—notably drawing interaction from H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. He emphasized that this recognition serves as a source of pride and motivation to continue developing innovative concepts that combine meticulous detail with creative vision.