Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will visit Turkey on Wednesday.
The visit comes at an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation and joint action for the best interests of both nations.
Sheikh Mohamed and Erdogan will also exchange views on the latest regional and international developments that concern the two countries.