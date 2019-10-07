Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is visiting the country to attend the second UAE-Lebanon Investment Conference.

They discussed bilateral relations and venues to develop them in all areas, particularly in economy, investment and development, to support the common interests of both nations and peoples.

The talk touched on the latest developments in the Arab region and Middle East and their consequences on the regional and global security. The two leaders exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Shaikh Mohammad underlined the UAE’s keenness to boost its ties with Lebanon, reiterating that the UAE stands by Lebanon and supports its security and stability, so as to achieve its people’s aspirations for development and progress.

The Lebanese premier expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its leadership for their continuous support and powerful stand by Lebanon in the face of challenges.