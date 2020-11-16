Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today received Florence Parly, French Minister of Armed Forces, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the French minister discussed bilateral relations and coordination between the two countries in military and defence affairs, which contribute to strengthening cooperation and joint action.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, in addition to the latest developments in the region and efforts being made in this regard.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, as well as the delegation accompanying the French Minister.